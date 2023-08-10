Russia downs 11 Ukrainian drones near Crimea, 2 headed towards Moscow

Local reports say no damage or casualties occurred in any of the affected areas

Russia's has downed 11 Ukrainian drones near Crimea overnight, as well as two drones flying toward the capital Moscow, its defense ministry said early on Thursday.

"Two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) flying in the direction of the city of Moscow were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The statement said that 2 Ukrainian drones were shot down near the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean coast, while "another 9 were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed in the Black Sea."

The attempted strikes by Ukraine come a day after Russia said two Ukrainian combat drones headed for Moscow were shot down.

Ukraine's attempt to reach the Russian capital constitute at least the fourth attack near Moscow within a week.

AP Photo/LIBKOS Ukrainian soldiers launch a drone at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on December 15, 2022.

Up until a series of recent attacks, Moscow had remained untouched amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which commenced over a year ago.

However, the Crimea region, which Russia had annexed almost a decade ago, has experienced disruptions from various strikes throughout the conflict, and these attacks have intensified in the recent weeks.

Russia reported on Saturday that it had successfully intercepted a drone above the ocean near Sevastopol, the location of its Black Sea fleet's base.

Back in July, Ukrainian drone attacks in Crimea resulted in the detonation of an ammunition depot and inflicted damage on the bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia's mainland across the Kerch Strait.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned just last month that Russia was on the brink of "war," with their focus turning toward key centers and military installations within the country.