Russia accuses Ukraine of being responsible for foiled drone attack in Moscow

This is the third time this week that drones have been shot down over Moscow, as attacks inside Russian territory multiply

The Russian army announced on Friday that it had destroyed a Ukrainian drone in western Moscow, against a backdrop of increasing attacks of this type targeting the Russian capital.

"The drone was neutralized by electronic warfare means and crashed in a forest area west of Moscow," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram, blaming "the Kyiv regime."

The Russian army specified that the drone was aimed at "a facility on the territory of Moscow," without giving details of the aircraft's potential target. Moscow's mayor said earlier that the aircraft had crashed "without causing any major damage" in a forest park on the banks of the Moskova River, which runs through the Russian capital.

Police and investigators on the scene surrounded the crash site with security measures. Road traffic is closed, according to the Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

This is the third time this week that drones have been shot down over Moscow, while attacks inside Russian territory have been multiplying for several weeks, mostly without causing damage or casualties.

Alexander NEMENOV / AFP Police officers block off an area around a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City), which can be seen in the middle of the picture, following a reported drone attack in Moscow.

In late July and early August, drones were shot down over the Moscow City business district in the west of the Russian capital, causing minor damage to the facades of two towers. In May, two drones were shot down over the Kremlin.

Earlier on Friday morning, Moscow's Vnukovo airport and the airport of Kaluga, a city southwest of the capital, briefly suspended flights as a safety precaution.

These restrictions were lifted at 10:50 (07:50 GMT), according to the state news agency TASS.