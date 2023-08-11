NGO says nearly 400 deported Ukrainian children returned from Russia

According to Kyiv, more than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the February 2022 invasion

Nearly 400 Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia have been returned home, the Austria-based international charity SOS Children’s Villages confirmed Friday.

"A total of 385 deported children have been returned to Ukraine so far, 84 of them by SOS Children's Villages and its partner organizations," the NGO said in a press release. The total is based on official Ukrainian governmental statistics, the charity’s spokeswoman Anna Radl told AFP.

"SOS Children's Villages supports the parents by making financial resources available or by helping them plan the route," she added. "Often it is the children themselves who seek help, for example, via social networks. In other cases, (their) families, sometimes residents from occupied territories, give indications.”

According to Kyiv, more than 19,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the February 2022 invasion, with many allegedly placed in institutions and foster homes. Russia denies the allegations.

SOS Children's Villages says it was one of three players active in the repatriations. It also trains social workers and psychologists to assist the children and their families after their return.

In March, the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

SOS Children's Villages International supports about 2.5 million people, mostly children, in over 130 countries through its centers and programs, helping orphans and others in need. Financial flows to its Russian branch have been suspended until further notice, after German media revealed accusations that Moscow had taken in Ukrainian children who were allegedly deported.