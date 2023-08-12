'In the area of ​​the Kerch Strait, air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles,' a Russian official reports the latest attack on the Crimean Bridge

Russia shot down two Ukrainian missiles over a bridge connecting Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland, an official said on Saturday, after previous reports of drones being shot down in the peninsula.

"In the area of ​​the Kerch Strait, air defense forces shot down two enemy missiles. The Crimean bridge was not damaged,” Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of the Crimean peninsula, said on social media.

“I ask you to remain calm and trust only official sources of information," the pro-Russia official added, amid reports of traffic being blocked on the bridge.

Chandan Khanna (AFP/File) Russian-installed governor of the Crimean peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov.

Earlier Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that its forces shot down 20 unmanned Ukrainian drones near the Crimean peninsula where Kyiv has stepped up attacks, 14 by air defense systems and six more through electronic warfare.

A previous attack had also seen dozens of drones shot down in the region, with Russian officials say there was no damage. However, an attack on the Crimea bridge in July had wounded a 14-year-old girl and killed her parents.