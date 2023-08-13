Kremlin might not be funding Wagner group anymore - UK defense ministry

The Russian state has also 'acted against some other business interests of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin'

The Wagner Group funding may have shifted from Russia to Belarus, the UK's Defence Ministry stated on social media, amid down-sizing and reconfiguration due to financial pressure.

The British intelligence update said the "Russian state has acted against some other business interests of Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin,” since an abortive mutiny by the group against Russia’s military leadership in June.

"There is a realistic possibility that the Kremlin no longer funds the group,” the statement added. "If the Russian state no longer pays Wagner, the second most plausible paymasters are the Belarusian authorities."

Such a situation would be a "significant and potentially unwelcome drain on modest Belarusian resources", it concluded.

Earlier in August, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Wagner mercenaries stationed in Belarus of moving closer to NATO’s eastern flank in order to destabilize the area, saying the “Wagner group is extremely dangerous and they are being moved to the eastern flank.”

Wagner moved to Belarus after the mutiny, which was aborted by Prigozhin through the intervention of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Since then, the mercenaries began training with their hosts near Minsk.

The Polish government also blamed the Belarusian and Russian governments of orchestrating a migration crisis at the European Union border, accusing them of using such an influx to destabilize the region.

As a response, Poland sent an extra 2,000 troops to reinforce the eastern border with Belarus. The move was approved by the Polish defense minister, following a request from the national border agency for extra manpower.