Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea

Moscow cautioned that it deemed all ships heading to Ukrainian waters to be potentially carrying weapons

A Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the south-western Black Sea as it made its way northwards, the first time Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal in July.

The Russian defense ministry said the Vasily Bykov patrol ship spotted a cargo vessel sailing under the flag of Palau "en route to the Ukrainian port of Izmail."

Russia halted participation in the Black Sea grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export agricultural produce via the Black Sea.

Moscow cautioned that it deemed all ships heading to Ukrainian waters to be potentially carrying weapons.

Russia said the vessel was making its way towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail. Refinitiv shipping data showed the ship was currently near the coast of Bulgaria and heading towards the Romanian port of Sulina.

“To forcibly stop the vessel, warning fire was opened from automatic weapons,” the statement said.

The Russian military boarded the vessel with the help of a Ka-29 helicopter, the ministry said.

“After the inspection group completed its work on board, the Sukru Okan continued on its way to the port of Izmail,” it said.