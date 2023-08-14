Ukraine's army said that its air defense forces destroyed 15 Shahed drones and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles

Ukraine’s port city of Odesa was attacked overnight by Russia with Shahed drones and missiles leaving at least three people wounded, officials said on Monday.

Ukraine's army said that its air defense forces destroyed 15 Shahed drones and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles. According to the region’s governor Oleh Kiper, the falling debris caused multiple fires.

"As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, several fires broke out from falling rocket fragments," he wrote on Telegram. "Windows in buildings were blown out by the blast wave."

The army specified that a dormitory and a supermarket were damaged by falling debris. Videos and pictures from the scene show firefighters battling a big blaze.

The three wounded are receiving medical treatment. Russia has stepped up attacks on Odesa after Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal in mid-July. Air alerts also sounded in Kyiv and a number of other cities across Ukraine.