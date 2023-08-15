Russia says hit military facilities in Ukraine strikes that killed 3 overnight

The bombardment of nearly three dozen missiles also tore through a playground in Lviv, western Ukraine's largest city

Russia said Tuesday that its forces had struck military-purpose industrial facilities in several sites across Ukraine after authorities in the west of the country announced that aerial attacks had left three dead.

"Ukraine's military-industrial complex suffered significant damage," the defense ministry said in a statement.

It added that it had carried out long-range precision strikes on "key" facilities. According to Kyiv, Russian missiles killed three people in the western city of Lutsk early Tuesday.

"Deliberate large-scale attacks on civilians. Solely for the sake of killing and psychological pressure," was how senior presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak described the barrage in its aftermath.

The bombardment of nearly three dozen missiles also tore through a playground in Lviv, western Ukraine's largest city, and sparked a blaze that left a five-storey residential charred and its windows burnt out.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said at a security conference in Moscow that Ukraine's military resources were "almost exhausted."

"Despite comprehensive assistance from the West, Ukraine's armed forces are unable to achieve results," Shoigu said.

"Preliminary results of the hostilities show that Ukraine's military resources are almost exhausted," he said.

The minister added that there was "nothing unique" about Western weapons and that they were not invulnerable to Russian arms on the battlefield.