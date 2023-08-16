First cargo ship leaves Ukraine’s port via new naval corridor despite Russian threat

The Hong Kong-flagged ship has been blocked in Odesa port for nearly 1,5 years

The first cargo vessel exited Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa through a new maritime corridor, despite Russia’s threats to target foreign ships heading towards Ukrainian ports.

According to Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, the vessel, named as the Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte, had left Odesa with 30 tons of cargo on board after being blocked in the port for nearly 1,5 years.

"The first vessel is moving along the temporary corridors established for civilian vessels to and from Black Sea ports," Kubrakov said in a statement.

Last month, Russia issued its maritime threat after withdrawing from the grain deal brokered by the UN and Turkey that guaranteed safe passage for grain exports from three Ukrainian ports. Since Russia's exit, it has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure and facilities Kyiv uses to export grain through the Danube river.

In the latest attack, the governor of the Odesa region said Wednesday that Russian attack drones had damaged grain facilities at a river port near its western border. The incident sparked an outcry in neighboring Romania, which is now a key hub for Ukrainian grain exports abroad since the collapse of the exports deal.

"I strongly condemn the continued (Russian) attacks on innocent people, civilian infrastructure, including grain silos in the ports of Reni and Izmail," Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said on social media.