Ukrainian forces have successfully recaptured the village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region from Russian troops, marking a significant advancement in their counteroffensive against Russia.

Ukraine's military spokesperson, Andrii Kovalov, announced the victory on national television, stating that "Ukrainian defense forces took control of Urozhaine" and were consolidating their positions.

Situated about 60 miles southwest of the Russian-occupied Donetsk city, Urozhaine's liberation comes after days of intense battles. Earlier this month, Ukrainian soldiers had already freed the nearby village of Staromaiorske.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar echoed the achievement, proudly declaring on Telegram that "Urozhaine was liberated" and emphasizing that the offensive continues.

Russian forces in Urozhaine had been in a vulnerable position for some time, with Ukrainian troops attacking from multiple directions. The fall of the nearby village of Staromaiorske, two weeks prior, has provided Ukraine with another firing position from which to target Russian positions in Urozhaine.

Video footage released by Kyiv's forces shows Ukrainian soldiers raising the national flag in Urozhaine near a World War II memorial dedicated to Soviet troops.

Despite incremental progress, the recapture of Urozhaine has given a boost to Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive momentum, which has been clouded by Western concerns in recent weeks