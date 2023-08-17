Ukraine will liberate all Russia-occupied territory regardless of ‘how long it takes’ - FM

'We need to win. There is no other way,' says Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine will liberate all of its territory occupied by Russian forces regardless of how long it takes, the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview.

Kuleba told AFP that it was the Ukrainian people’s wish.

"Our goal is victory, victory in the form of the liberation of our territories within (Ukraine's) borders of 1991. And we don't care how long it takes," he said.

"As long as the Ukrainian people share this goal, the Ukrainian government will move hand in hand with its own people," the minister stressed.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine is not under pressure from its Western allies, who have provided significant military and financial aid, to make faster gains, despite several media reports saying the opposite.

"We're not feeling this," he told AFP, acknowledging, however, "an increase in the voices of commentators and experts in the public space" discussing the pace of Ukraine's gains on frontlines in the east and south of the country.

Kuleba underlined that Ukraine will need a steady supply of Western arms and ammunition until its military has routed Russian forces from all occupied Ukrainian territory.

"The truth is that until we have won, we need more, we need to move forward, because war is a reality, and in this reality, we need to win. There is no other way," he told AFP.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kyiv said its forces had recaptured a strategic village of Urozhaine in the east of the Donetsk region. The gain is significant as it opens the road to key cities of Berdyansk and Mariupol occupied by Russia since last year.