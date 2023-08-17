NATO chief: 'Only Ukraine will decide the terms for negotiations'

At the Vilnius summit in early July, Ukraine was offered long-term military support, but no immediate prospects of integration into the alliance

Only Ukraine will decide on the terms of a possible peace negotiation with Russia, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg reiterated on Thursday, reaffirming the Alliance's position after controversial statements by his chief of staff.

"It is up to the Ukrainians and only the Ukrainians to decide when the conditions for negotiations will be met and to decide around a negotiating table, assuming negotiations take place, what is an acceptable solution," said Stoltenberg. "Our task is to support them," he added.

The NATO chief made these remarks during a public interview in Arendal, a small town in the south of his native Norway, where Norwegian decision-makers are meeting this week.

Two days earlier at the same venue, his chief of staff, Stian Jenssen, had suggested that a solution to the conflict might be for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia in return for NATO membership. Jenssen then had to clariffy his remarks.

LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference during the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"NATO's policy remains unchanged," reaffirmed Stoltenberg. "We support Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders (...), (its) sovereignty and (its) territorial integrity."

At the Vilnius summit in early July, Ukraine was offered long-term military support, but no immediate prospects of integration into the alliance.