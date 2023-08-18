Drone hits expo center in Moscow, amid increased Ukrainian attacks

The Russian defense ministry says a marine drone attack was also thwarted by navy patrol ships, near its Black Sea Fleet base

Russian forces brought down Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and its Black Sea Fleet, officials said, as the flashpoint waterway and the capital see an uptick of attacks.

"The UAV, after being exposed to air defence weapons, changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area of Moscow," Russia’s defense ministry said on Telegram.

"The wreckage of the UAV fell in the area of the Expo Centre, and did not cause significant damage to the building," Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram, adding that early reports indicated there were no casualties.

(Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The Russian state-run news agency, TASS, reported that one of the walls of the venue's pavilion had partially collapsed. In addition, airspace near the international Vnukovo airport was briefly closed, with departures and arrivals delayed.

The expo center is 328 feet from Moscow-City, an office block that was struck twice within days by previous drone attacks. All of which comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that "war" would come to Russia, at the end of July.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1692415489929064840 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Russian defense ministry also said a marine drone attack was thwarted by navy patrol ships, 147 miles southwest of its Black Sea Fleet base on the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

Both sides have escalated strikes in the area, since Russia pulled out of a grain deal that allowed safe export from Ukrainian ports, with the Kremlin imposing a naval blockade. Moscow announced in July that any ships nearing Ukraine would now be considered as potential military cargo carriers.