U.S. approves delivery of F-16s to Ukraine from Denmark, Netherlands

The fighter jets won’t have an impact any time soon as Ukrainian pilots will first have to undertake at least six months’ training on the aircraft

The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a U.S. official said on Friday. Ukraine has actively sought the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority. "We welcome Washington's decision to pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine," Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Denmark also said providing Ukraine with the jets would now be discussed.

It was not immediately clear when the first F-16s might enter the conflict but Ukrainian pilots will first have to undertake at least six months’ training on the aircraft, according to officials.

Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge. It recently launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s forces without air cover, placing its troops at the mercy of Russian aviation and artillery.

In eastern Ukraine, attack helicopter pilots welcomed the news. They said Russia has a clear advantage in the skies, but the introduction of modern fighter jets could dramatically shift the balance of power Kyiv’s way.