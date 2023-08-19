Russia shells university, theater in Ukraine’s Chernihiv, at least 6 dead

37 more are wounded, including 11 children

The Russian army on Saturday hit the central square of Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv, damaging a theater and a university, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

According to Ukraine’s emergency services, at least six people were killed, 37 more are wounded, including 11 children. A six-year-old child is among the dead with his mother in critical condition.

“Today, a Russian missile hit the heart of Chernihiv. A square, a university, and a theater. Russia turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

He posted a video from the scene that showed debris around the theater, with parked cars around it that were partially destroyed, with smashed roofs and windows blown out. The governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, earlier said that the center of the city was apparently struck with a ballistic missile and called on people to "stay in hiding places."

The attack comes as the Ukrainian counteroffensive is advancing in the south to reclaim its territories from Russia. Earlier on Saturday, U.S. officials told CBS News that the Ukrainian forces are progressing towards the Russian-held city of Tokmak which stands on the way to the key city of Melitopol.