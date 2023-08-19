UN condemns 'heinous' Russian attack on Ukraine city center

Seven killed in the attack on Chernihiv, including a six-year-old, and at least 130 wounded

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv killed seven people and wounded at least 130 on Saturday, in what the UN denounced as a "heinous" attack.

The strike came during the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord, as some attended morning church services in the city.

"It is heinous to attack the main square of a large city, in the morning, while people are out walking, some going to church to celebrate a religious day for many Ukrainians," said Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.

"I condemn this repeated pattern of Russian strikes on populated areas of Ukraine... Attacks directed against civilians or civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," she added.

Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, the UN's cultural organization, said she was "appalled" by the attack, in a post on social media.

"The theater partially destroyed and other cultural and educational premises damaged. All my thoughts to the victims," she wrote.

The acting Mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, said a six-year-old girl was among the fatalities.