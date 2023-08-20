Ukrainian pilots start joint training on F-16s with U.S. instructors

U.S. said it will allow the transfer of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine as soon as training is complete

Kyiv said on Saturday that U.S. instructors have started training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

A coalition of 11 NATO countries that support Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion agreed on the training program, which required official U.S. approval because the F-16 jets are American technology. Ukrainian Air Force Commander Oleksandr Oleshchuk told Ukrainian state TV that the training period was 32 months, but “it was decided that for this class of pilots, they will be able to master the F-16 aircraft in four months.”

“The F-16 aircraft was in Ukraine. It landed at our airfields, we conducted joint training with F-16 pilots … A day ago two of my pilots were tested by U.S. instructors,” said Oleshchuk.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed that the F-16 training program had begun, adding that Ukrainian engineers and technicians were also taking part in it. According to the minister, “a minimal term of training is six months.”

Reznikov stressed that it was important to determine what kind of weapons the aircraft would be carrying.

“After all, without radars, the plane cannot see, and without machine guns, missiles and shells, it is not a weapon, but only a carrier,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, a U.S. official said that Washington was committed to allowing the transfer of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine as soon as training is complete. The U.S. also authorized the transfer of F-16 instructional materials from Denmark to Ukraine on Friday to speed “their effort to stand up pilot and maintenance training programs.”

Denmark as well as the Netherlands had already received U.S.'s approval of the delivery of the jets. However, Ukraine said last week that it won’t receive F-16s until next spring.