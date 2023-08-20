English
Zelensky hails 'historic' decision to hand F-16 jets to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the Eindhoven Military Air Base in the Netherlands, on August 20, 2023.
Rob Engelaar/AFPUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the Eindhoven Military Air Base in the Netherlands, on August 20, 2023.

'This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's air shield'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday hailed a decision by the Netherlands to hand over F-16 planes to Kyiv to help it battle the Russian invasion as "historic."

"The third point for today is absolutely historic, powerful and inspiring for us," Zelensky said at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at an air base in Eindhoven. "This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's air shield."

"The Netherlands and Denmark commit to transfer F-16s to Ukraine once the conditions for such a transfer have been met," Rutte said, two days after the United States approved the transfer to Ukraine of the two countries' US-made F-16s.

“It makes me proud that Denmark, together with the Netherlands, will donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine’s fight for freedom against Russia and its senseless aggression. Denmark’s support for Ukraine is unwavering, and with the donation of F-16 aircraft, Denmark is now leading the way,” Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement.

Kyiv has pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge, having recently launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s forces without air cover.

