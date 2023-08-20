Zelensky hails 'historic' decision to hand F-16 jets to Ukraine

'This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's air shield'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday hailed a decision by the Netherlands to hand over F-16 planes to Kyiv to help it battle the Russian invasion as "historic."

"The third point for today is absolutely historic, powerful and inspiring for us," Zelensky said at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at an air base in Eindhoven. "This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine's air shield."

"The Netherlands and Denmark commit to transfer F-16s to Ukraine once the conditions for such a transfer have been met," Rutte said, two days after the United States approved the transfer to Ukraine of the two countries' US-made F-16s.

“It makes me proud that Denmark, together with the Netherlands, will donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine’s fight for freedom against Russia and its senseless aggression. Denmark’s support for Ukraine is unwavering, and with the donation of F-16 aircraft, Denmark is now leading the way,” Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement.

Kyiv has pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge, having recently launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s forces without air cover.