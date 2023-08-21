Ukraine considers new Black Sea corridor for grain shipments

Ukraine had already allocated $547 million for ship insurance to attract ship owners to the country's ports

Ukraine considers using a new export corridor via the Black Sea for grain shipments amid Russia’s intensified attacks on Odesa ports, a senior agricultural official said on Monday.

Following the first successful transfer of a vessel on the route, Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the Agrarian Council, Ukraine's largest agribusiness organization, told national television that Kyiv is getting ready to move to a new corridor. Last week, Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container ship left the Russia-blocked Odesa port and made it to Turkey’s Istanbul without being attacked.

"Only one commercial vessel has passed through so far, it has shown readiness to move by alternative routes," said Marchuk.

"Further, there should be a movement of potentially 7-8 more ships... then perhaps in the future these alternative routes will become a corridor for the movement of ships that are traveling with cargoes of grain and oilseeds," he added.

According to the official, Ukraine had already allocated $547 million for ship insurance to attract ship owners to the country's ports despite Russian threats to treat all foreign vessels on this route as potential military targets

"Not all ship owners will dare to put their ships in an uncertain environment," Marchuk acknowledged.

Ukraine has earlier announced a "humanitarian corridor" through the Danube river ports near Romania and Bulgaria. The move came after Moscow withdrew from the Turkey-mediated grain deal mid-July.