Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Athens on Monday on an official visit, where he was joined later by EU and Balkans leaders for an informal dinner, according to the Greek prime minister's office.

Greece has staunchly supported Ukraine since Russia's invasion, providing humanitarian aid and weaponry like infantry fighting vehicles, Kalashnikov rifles, and ammunition.

Zelensky conveyed his focus on protecting human life and freedom in Europe in a Telegram message before the meetings, emphasizing strengthening Ukraine's soldiers and partnerships.

Zelensky's European tour, including Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark, is expected to wrap up following his visit to Greece. Denmark and the Netherlands have pledged F-16 jets to reinforce Kyiv's air force against Russian forces.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is engaging with Balkan leaders through Tuesday and hosting an informal dinner attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel. Participants include leaders from Serbia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sergei GAPON / AFP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a press conference in front of an F-16 fighter jet in Denmark.

The gathering commemorates the 20th anniversary of a Thessaloniki summit affirming Western Balkan states' European perspective.

Greece, historically aligned with Russia, shifted under Mitsotakis and condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It expelled Russian diplomats last year and accommodates Ukrainian refugees.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov previously discussed demining the Sea of Azov and naval force development with Greek officials.

Greece pledged to rebuild Mariupol's shelled maternity hospital and responded positively to Zelensky's request for aid in cities with significant ethnic Greek populations.