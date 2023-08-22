Russia destroys Ukrainian 'reconnaissance boat' in Black Sea, downs drones in Moscow region

Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports had been briefly halted, and a Sukhoi Su-30sm jet was scrambled for the Black Sea threat

The Moscow region was targeted by Ukrainian drones for a fifth consecutive night, followed by one of Ukraine’s "reconnaissance” boats being destroyed near Russia’s gas infrastructure in the Black Sea, Russian authorities said Tuesday.

Aerial defense systems downed an attack drone in each of the Krasnogorsk and Chastsy capital areas, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. Russia's Defense Ministry said there were no casualties.

STRINGER / AFP A man walks past a damaged car following a drone attack in Krasnogorsk, in the Moscow region.

Video published by the RIA Novosti news agency displayed what its correspondent said were fragments of a drone, while AFP images from Krasnogorsk showed a high-rise residential building with several windows blown out, debris and damaged cars.

The TASS news agency quoted an aviation service source saying that air traffic at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports had been briefly halted during the drone incursions.

Russia's Defense Ministry said there were also two other Ukrainian drones downed over the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border, earlier on Tuesday, with no casualties.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet also scrambled a Sukhoi Su-30sm jet on Tuesday, in order to destroy a "reconnaissance boat" belonging to Ukraine's armed forces "in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea,” the Russian defense ministry wrote on Telegram.

Late Monday the ministry also said its forces downed two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea, 25 miles northwest of the Crimean peninsula, part of escalating clashes in the waterway since Moscow's withdrawal from a major grain export deal in July.