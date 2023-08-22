Investigators suspect 'the involvement of officials in military conscription offices, and those in charge of medical and social examinations'

More than 200 military conscription centers have been raided in Ukraine to root out a system of corruption enabling conscripts to escape the army, the Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday, in the midst of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

"Law enforcement agencies have uncovered large-scale corruption schemes in almost all regions of the country (...) Currently, more than 200 simultaneous searches are being conducted," the Prosecutor's Office said on Telegram.

Investigators suspect "the involvement of officials from military enlistment offices, those in charge of medical and social examinations," it added.

According to the investigation, in exchange for bribes, "officials helped citizens obtain disability certificates or be recognized temporarily unfit for service. This enabled them to delay or avoid military service", added the Prosecutor's Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had already dismissed all regional military recruitment officials in early August, citing in particular a system that enabled conscripts to be smuggled "across the border."

He called for soldiers who had fought at the front to be placed at the head of military recruitment.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

At the end of July, the Ukrainian authorities also announced the arrest of a former army commissioner, in charge of mobilization and accused of corruption.

In the 18th month of the Russian invasion of the country, the Ukrainian army, which has been engaged in a difficult counter-offensive in the south and east of the country since early June, is keeping its losses secret.