Kyiv drones kill three in Russia as Moscow strikes kill three in Ukraine, damage grain

Ukrainian drones were blamed for the death of three Russians in the bordering Belgorod region, and for previously damaging buildings in the capital Moscow

Ukrainian authorities said Russian overnight artillery hit two villages, killing three people and wounding two others, followed by an attack on grain infrastructure in Odesa, which came amid Kyiv’s own drone incursions into Russia.

Ukrainian drones were blamed for the death of three Russians in the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, and for damaging buildings in the capital Moscow.

"Three people were killed and one wounded in Torske, another civilian was wounded in Zakitne," the head of Ukraine's Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported on the Russian artillery attack.

Hours later, Odesa’s Governor Oleg Kiper stated grain “production and transshipment complexes” were damaged by a Russian drone attack on his Black Sea port region.

Ukraine's southern military command said it had destroyed nine Iranian-made Shahed attack drones used on the Odesa grain infrastructure, stating “the enemy targeted granaries and a production and transshipment complex in the Danube.”

“A fire broke out in the warehouse, the fire was promptly contained. Firefighters continue their work,” the statement added.

NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP This photograph shows a broken window of a residential building following a drone attack in Moscow, Russia.

"Three civilians were killed" in the village of Lavy in the Valuysk district, Belgoro Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, as the latest attack in the war-torn area.

"Ukrainian armed forces launched an explosive device via a drone just as people were standing in the street," Gladkov added.

(AP Photo) An investigator examines a damaged skyscraper in Moscow City business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia.

Earlier in the morning, Russia's defense ministry said it had downed one Ukrainian drone in Mozhaisky district, one in Khimki district of Moscow region, and a third had crashed into a building in the Moscow-City business district after being "suppressed" by air defenses.

In addition, air traffic at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports had again been briefly halted, the TASS state news agency reported, citing the aviation services.