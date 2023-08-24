Kyiv says its troops land in Crimea on Ukraine Independence Day

According to the intelligence representative Andriy Yusov, a battle involving watercraft and aviation took place in Crimea

Ukrainian servicemen landed in the annexed Crimea peninsula, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate reported on Thursday.

According to the intelligence service's representative Andriy Yusov, a battle involving watercraft and aviation took place in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

He added that the operation took place at Cape Tarkhankut and all tasks were completed.

"As part of the special operation, a personnel landing took place on the territory of the peninsula. The Main Directorate of Intelligence in cooperation with the Navy conducted a special operation, the goal was achieved, there are no casualties among the personnel. The special operation continues, we do not disclose all the details, there are casualties among the personnel," Yusov was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.

Kyiv later issued an official statement saying that "a joint special operation of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took place in Crimea tonight with the support of the Navy."

"Special units on watercraft landed on the shore in the area of Olenivka and Mayak settlements. The enemy suffered personnel losses, enemy equipment was destroyed," the statement accompanied by the footage of the operation said, adding that "Ukrainian defenders left the scene without casualties.'

It can be seen on the video that Ukraine's state flag was placed on one of the buildings.

Russian officials have not yet commented on these statements. However, Russian pro-government Telegram channel SHOT reported that local residents heard the sounds of gunshots near Cape Tarkhankut. Eyewitnesses also said that they saw "two rubber boats near the shore", "there were 10 unknown people in them."

A source cited by the channel claimed that allegedly "four boats with Ukrainian saboteurs were destroyed."

Russia media had previously reported a base of the 3rd radio engineering regiment of the Aerospace Forces of Russia is located in the village of Mayak near Cape Tarkhankut. According to Krym.Realii, a radar station is also placed in this area.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Crimea in recent months, mostly using drones. However, it hasn't carried out ground operations there.

The news come as Ukraine marks the country's second Independence day since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

"Today we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of our independence - the independence of Ukraine. A holiday of free people," Zelensky said on social media.

He stressed that freedom "is a value for each of us, and we are fighting for it," as the war in Ukraine enters its 19th month.