Russia downs 42 Ukrainian drones near annexed Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry also stated that a 'Ukrainian S-200 missile' was shot down over the Kaluga region overnight

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Friday reported the largest recent air attack on the annexed peninsula of Crimea saying it downed 42 Ukrainian drones.

This comes shortly after Kyiv claimed that its special forces conducted a “special operation” on the territory to mark its second wartime Independence Day.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.

Nine drones were "destroyed... over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the defense ministry wrote on Telegram. Thirty-three others "were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching the target," it said, without specifying whether there had been any damage or casualties.

Earlier, a local Russian-installed official said several drones had been destroyed over the sea off Crimea's Cape Khersones, southwest of the peninsula near Sevastopol, which is home to Russia's Black Sea fleet. Emergency services reported no damage to civilian infrastructure from those drones, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

The Defense Ministry also stated that a "Ukrainian S-200 missile" was shot down over the Kaluga region overnight.

“Tonight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks on civilian targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted by a missile from the modified S-200 air defense system. The missile was detected and destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Kaluga region,” the press statement said.

Local residents published footage of the air defense operation and the destruction of the alleged missile on social media. Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports temporarily suspended work, but are back to normal operation now.