Ukraine recaptures key village of Robotyne on southern frontline

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday that its forces had liberated the village of Robotyne after weeks of heavy fighting, opening way for further advancements in the southern frontline.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar, another settlement in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow had annexed last year, was recaptured.

"Robotyne has been liberated. Our forces are advancing southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka," Malyar said on television.

Earlier on Monday, she said that Ukrainian troops were advancing south of the eastern city of Bakhmut and that they had recaptured around one-third a square mile there over the last week of fighting. Malyar also acknowledged a Russian push to take back territory in the northeast of Ukraine, describing fighting in the Kharkiv region as "very intense" over the past week.

Ukraine's counteroffensive, which was launched nearly two months ago, had limited success, prompting discontent from some Western allies. Ukrainian forces are crashing into Russian defensive lines of trenches and minefields that are miles deep, and its forces have clawed back just several villages in the south and pressured the flanks of Bakhmut.