A closed ceremony took place on Tuesday to honor Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, his press team announced said in a statement.

The statement encouraged those who wanted to show their respects to visit the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his hometown of Saint Petersburg.

"The farewell for Yevgeny Prigozhin occurred in a private setting. Those who wish to bid their farewells can do so at the Porokhovskoye cemetery," the statement read. However, it didn't clarify whether the mercenary chief, who lost his life in a plane crash last week, had already been laid to rest.

The statement was the first from Prigozhin's team since Wagner's aborted rebellion against the Russian government at the end of June, which made Prigozhin an enemy of the Kremlin.

Handout / TELEGRAM/ @concordgroup_official / AFP Yevgeny Prigozhin is talking to his fighters in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Moscow had announced earlier on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin was not planning to attend the funeral of Prigozhin, whom he called a "traitor" during his mutiny.

The businessman from Saint Petersburg, who was the head of the Wagner paramilitary group and is accused of atrocities across Africa and Ukraine, died on Wednesday in a plane crash northwest of Moscow.

The Kremlin denied any involvement in the plane's demise.