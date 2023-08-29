U.S. announces $250 million package in fresh military aid to Ukraine

The package is set to include essential equipment for tasks such as mine clearance and obstacle removal

In a move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package worth $250 million on Tuesday.

Ukraine's armed forces have encountered significant challenges in their counteroffensive launched earlier this summer. Russian defenses, fortified with minefields, trenches, and tank obstacles, have proven formidable adversaries, hindering the progress of Kyiv's forces.

The Pentagon, in a statement, emphasized that this assistance is aimed at aiding Ukraine in countering Russia's ongoing aggressive actions on the battlefield and safeguarding its citizens. Among the resources included in the package are air defense missiles, anti-armor missiles, artillery rounds, and a substantial quantity of small arms ammunition totaling over three million rounds.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has spearheaded international efforts to rally support for Ukraine.

By swiftly orchestrating an international coalition and coordinating assistance from numerous countries, Washington has displayed its commitment to bolstering Kyiv's defenses. In the wake of the invasion, the U.S. has already committed tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed gratitude for the new defense package. Taking to social media, he posted on Z, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "I am grateful to all American people, the Congress and personally to President Joseph Biden... for the new defense package."