Drone attack hits Russian airport near Estonian border

A drone strike targeted Pskov, a Russian city 12 miles from the border with Estonia, according to officials early Wednesday.

An airport in the northwestern Russian city of Pskov was being targeted by drones and the Russian military was repelling the attack, the regional governor said early Wednesday.

"The defense ministry is repelling a drone attack on Pskov's airport," regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov said.

While no casualties have been reported, the official Russian TASS news agency said that four Il-76 cargo planes were badly damaged in the attack.

Video uploaded to social media showed massive explosions erupting, as well as anti-aircraft fire lighting up the night sky.

The attack caused Russian officials to close Moscow's international airport.

Pskov lies some 500 miles from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, although Ukrainian drones have been launched against targets deep inside Russia, including on Moscow.

