Russia claims four naval boats carrying 50 Ukraine troops destroyed in Black Sea

Russian forces also repelled a 'seaborne drone attack' on Sevastopol Bay

Russia claimed to have destroyed four Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea with up to 50 soldiers on board, according to Moscow’s defense ministry early Wednesday.

A statement on Telegram alleged that an aerial assault “destroyed four high-speed military boats” at around midnight local time. The boats carried “landing groups” of up to 50 members of the “Ukrainian special operations forces.”

In addition, the Moscow-backed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said Russian forces pushed back a “seaborne drone attack” in the vicinity of Sevastopol Bay, in the annexed Crimea.

This comes as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive against Russia, vowing to bring the battle to inner Russia.

Drone attacks have targeted Moscow and other cities, with an unconfirmed strike hitting the western city of Pskov, also early Wednesday. This attack was repelled, according to Russian sources, although four Il-76 transport planes were damaged.