At least two killed in 'most powerful' Russian attack on Kyiv since spring

'In total, more than 20 enemy targets were destroyed by air defence forces' says Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

Russian strikes on Kyiv killed at least two people on Wednesday, in the "most powerful" barrage of missiles and drones since spring, authorities said, amid an escalation of attacks from both sides.

"As a result of debris falling in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv... 2 people died, according to initial reports," head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Sergiy Popko, wrote on Telegram, adding that another person was wounded.

"Kyiv had not experienced such a powerful attack since spring,” the Kyiv authorities said on Telegram. “In total, more than 20 enemy targets were destroyed by air defence forces.”

The attack occurred around 5:00 am, according to AFP.

The Kyiv city military administration stated that the Russian forces launched Iranian-made Shahed attack drones at the capital from different directions, as well as launching missiles from aircraft

On Wednesday there were two other serious attacks, one in the Western city of Pskov inside Russia, about 500 miles from Kyiv, close to the border with Estonia, in which four Russian Il-76 transport planes were reportedly damaged.

The second attack was carried out by Russia around midnight, in which its defense ministry claimed to have destroyed four Ukrainian naval boats, carrying some 50 ground assault troops, in the Black Sea area, as well as pushing back a “seaborne drone attack” near the Sevastopol Bay, in the annexed Crimea.