Ukraine intelligence discloses details of drone attack in Russia's Pskov

According to Ukraine's intelligence service, four Il-76s were destroyed and several more were damaged in the attack

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday shared details of the overnight drone attack on the Pskov airport in northwestern Russia.

“Enemy targets were hit at the airfield in Pskov. There were explosions, as a result of which four Il-76s were destroyed and several more were damaged,” Andrey Yusov, a spokesman for the GUR, told Ukrainian media.

According to him, information about the inflicted damage and the loss of "enemy personnel" is being clarified. He added that the operation was carried out “with the use of special equipment and the work of the relevant groups on the territory and from the territory of the aggressor state.”

Ukrayinska Pravda, citing an intelligence source, revealed that in addition to the GUR, other units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces also participated in the operation. Russian media previously said that during the attack on Pskov, which is located some 500 miles from Kyiv, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged.

The 334th military transport regiment is based at the Pskov airfield. According to BILD, Il-76 aircraft were in service with the 76th Guards Air Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces, which is now fighting on the Zaporizhzhia frontline in Ukraine.