Ukraine’s FM says capture of Robotyne village ‘opens way’ to Crimea

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that the recent capture of Robotyne village by Kyiv’s forces will allow them to advance further south towards the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

"Having entrenched on the flanks of Robotyne, we are opening the way to Tokmak and, eventually, Melitopol and the administrative border with Crimea," Kuleba said during an official visit to Paris.

According to him, the battle of Robotyne was particularly long and fierce, because it is "one of the most difficult sectors of the front", citing Russian planes, helicopters and drones "which dominate the sky" and very dense minefields.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Robotyne earlier on Monday. Kuleba underlined that the village of a few hundred pre-war inhabitants is "strategically important” for Ukrainian troops.

Robotyne is located on a road descending in the south towards Tokmak and Melitopol before leading to Crimea. The two towns are among the main localities in the occupied part of the Zaporizhia region, taken by Russia in the first weeks of the invasion in early 2022.

Kyiv has previously said that one of the objectives of the Ukrainian counter-offensive launched in June is to cut off the unity of the territories occupied by the Russian army and which constitute a land bridge, bordering the Sea of ​​Azov, linking annexed Crimea and Russia. This area is essential to the logistics of Russian supplies.