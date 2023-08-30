Russian activists face sentences for expressing views on Ukraine conflict

Russia's stringent measures have included blocking access to Western media and forcing independent Russian press into exile

Russian courts have handed down severe sentences to two individuals on Wednesday for voicing criticism of the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine.

Olga Smirnova, a member of the Peaceful Resistance movement, has been sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly disseminating false information regarding the Russian army.

She also faces a three-year ban on managing websites. Smirnova's case illustrates the harsh consequences faced by those who publicly criticize the Russian military's tactics and actions.

Similarly, a Russian man named Yuri Kokhovets is confronting potential imprisonment of up to ten years for expressing his views on the conflict to foreign media. During an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Kokhovets blamed Moscow and criticized President Vladimir Putin. Despite the possible consequences, Kokhovets steadfastly stands by his words.

"Everyone has the right to express themselves," the 37-year-old said after his hearing was adjourned.

"Fate brought me into contact with reporters from the free press outside the metro, and I told them everything I thought," he said.

"I stand by my opinion. Nothing has changed."

Vasily MAXIMOV (AFP/Archives) A police car outside the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

Kokhovets is being prosecuted under a law instituted after the military campaign's commencement, targeting those who openly criticize the offensive. As a disinfection specialist, he noted that clients often express fear and hesitation about speaking out.

Russia's stringent measures have included blocking access to Western media and forcing independent Russian press into exile. Dissenting voices are systematically silenced, while any critique of the offensive is portrayed by the Kremlin solely in a positive light.