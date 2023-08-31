This is the fifth center opened by the ITC to support professionals and patients coping with the trauma of war

The Israel Trauma Coalition has announced plans to open a new resilience center located in Odesa, Ukraine. The center is set to open on Friday and will focus on training Ukrainian mental health professionals to better cope with the trauma themselves as well as support patients as the war rages on.

"The Resilience Center that opened this week in Odesa expands and deepens the assistance provided to Ukrainian citizens, who are forced to deal not only with the physical damage of a terrible war, but also with the mental cost that will accompany them for the rest of their lives," Max Goldenberg, the head of international training at the ITC, is quoted as saying at the center's inaugural event.

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine in 2022, the ITC has developed and implemented four other treatment centers to provide a range of trauma services for Ukrainian residents. They have trained around 4,000 psychologists, social workers, medical, and educational professionals on a variety of topics such as dealing with loss, childcare, and trauma.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670850201127460870 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The resilience center in Odesa is the fifth center we operate in Ukraine - this expresses our deep commitment to the well-being of the country's citizens, who experience the damage of the severe war every day," Goldenberg said in a statement.

The ICT's reputation has been built, both in Israel and around the world, on providing leadership and guidance during times of crisis. The Israeli organization is just one of many providing aid to Ukraine during the war, strengthening friendly ties between the two countries.

Earlier this week, Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet approved an extension continue sending humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees until the end of the year.