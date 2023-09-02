As counteroffensive heats up, U.S. to send Ukraine depleted uranium munitions - report

On the ground, Ukrainian naval drones were intercepted on the way to the Crimea Bridge and Ukraine claimed a recent attack on Pskov airport came 'from Russia'

U.S. to send armor-piercing depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, as part of a military aid package to be revealed next week, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Ukrainian attacks continue in its counteroffensive against Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian naval drones were intercepted on the way to the Crimea Bridge, reported Moscow’s Defense Ministry on Saturday, just hours after Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed a recent attack on a military airport came "from Russia."

(AP Photo/Hidajet Delic, File) FILE - A member of a radiation team holds a 30mm armor-piercing shell containing depleted uranium, used by NATO during air strikes on Bosnia in 1995.

The next series of munitions sent by Washington was likely to cause controversy again, though the UK had already sent depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine earlier this year, but it would be the first time for the United States. The specialized shells can be fired from American Abrams tanks, set to be delivered to Ukraine soon.

The U.S. officials also told Reuters that the latest aid package value and contents were still being finalized, with a likely worth between $240 million and $375 million.

Ukraine's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov commented on a recent strike on the Russian Pskov airport, claiming "the drones used to attack the 'Kresty' air base in Pskov were launched from Russia."

"Four Russian IL-76 military transport planes were hit as a result of the attack. Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged," Budanov added, saying the aircraft were used by the Russian defense ministry to transport troops and cargo.

Meanwhile, Moscow said that military experts were figuring out which routes the drones used in order "to prevent such situations in the future,” but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Budanov’s claim and instead deferred questions to the defense ministry.

Russia’s Defense Ministry commented only on another drone attack near the Crimean bridge, saying "on September 2, at about 02.20 am Moscow time (2320 GMT Friday), the third Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat, sent by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, was destroyed in the Black Sea.”