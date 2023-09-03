Nearly 280,000 Russians sign for contract military service in 2023

Last year, Moscow announced a plan to expand the country’s combat personnel over 30 percent to 1.5 million

About 280,000 people have signed up for professional military service with the Russian army since the beginning of 2023, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"According to the Ministry of Defence, since January 1, about 280,000 people have been accepted into the ranks of the Armed Forces on a contract basis," including reservists, he said as quoted by state news agency TASS.

According to Medvedev, he was meeting local officials to boost enrollment in the country’s military amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. The move comes as Kyiv announced that its forces breached Russia’s first defensive line in the southern front near Zaporizhzhia.

Last September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of 300,000 reservists to participate in the “special military operation” as Moscow labeled its invasion of Ukraine. He also announced a plan to expand the country’s combat personnel over 30 percent to 1.5 million.

While the Russian Defense Ministry doesn't disclose its losses, Western military experts estimate that the country's military casualties are reaching 300,000 with as many as 120,000 dead. To avoid another wave of mobilization that lead to tens of thousands of Russian men fleeing the country, Moscow is promoting contract service promising potential recruits high wages and social benefits.