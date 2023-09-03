Zelensky and Macron discuss grain corridor and security in Ukraine

Ukraine recently reported that four more ships had successfully passed through the temporary maritime corridor established in the Black Sea last month

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions on Sunday regarding the operation of a sea corridor established by Ukraine.

The corridor aims to facilitate safe navigation for ships following Moscow's withdrawal from a significant grain deal.

The conversation took place just before a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is advocating for the revival of the grain deal. The exchange occurred as drones from Moscow targeted Ukraine's Odesa region.

Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP Ukrainian and French presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron after a joint press conference following their meeting in Kiev on February 8, 2022.

Zelensky shared insights from the conversation on social media, highlighting their focus on ensuring the functionality of the grain corridor and improving security in the Odesa region.

Ukraine recently reported that four more ships had successfully passed through the temporary maritime corridor established in the Black Sea last month.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet with Putin in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday with hopes of revitalizing the grain deal.

During their conversation, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Macron for France's invaluable military aid to Kyiv and mentioned ongoing discussions concerning future assistance packages. Macron reaffirmed France's unwavering commitment to support Ukraine militarily, industrially, and economically, emphasizing the goal of helping Ukraine regain full sovereignty.

The two nations also decided to initiate talks regarding a bilateral arrangement.

In July, the G7 countries made commitments to provide long-term military support to Ukraine through bilateral agreements, specifying the types of weapons each country would supply.