Ukraine's Zelensky replaces wartime defense minister Reznikov

The president nominated Rustem Umerov to replace Reznikov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday the departure of defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

The president called for "new approaches" a year and a half into Russia's invasion, nominating Rustem Umerov to replace Reznikov.

"Oleksiy Reznikov has been through more than 550 days of full-scale war," Zelensky said in his daily evening address.

"I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large."

Umerov is a Crimean Tatar who has been head of the State Property Fund since last year. His appointment to replace Reznikov is subject to approval by Ukraine's parliament.

News of Reznikov's removal comes with Kyiv's two-months long counteroffensive underway. Earlier on Saturday, Brig Gen Oleksandr Tarnavskiy told British media that Ukrainian forces breached Russia’s first defensive line in the southern front near Zaporizhzhia.