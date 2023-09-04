Romania denies Ukraine claim of Russian drones falling on NATO territory

The incident occurred during a significant Russian attack near Izmail, which is situated on the Danube River, across from Romania

Ukraine reported on Monday that Iranian-made Russian drones fell and detonated on Romanian territory during an overnight strike on the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

However, NATO member Romania has denied these allegations.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko made the claim on social media, stating that "Russian 'Shaheds' fell and detonated on Romanian territory overnight."

The incident occurred during a significant Russian attack near Izmail, which is situated on the Danube River, across from Romania. Nikolenko shared an image showing what appeared to be a bright cloud of smoke near a body of water.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, confirmed Nikolenko's account and reported two detonations observed on Romanian territory near the Izmail port during the Russian attack.

Moscow had been attack ports in Ukraine's southern regions, including Izmail, following its withdrawal from an agreement in July that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Romania, however, categorically denied the claim that Russian drones fell on its soil during the strike. Romania's defense ministry stated, "At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation pose a direct military threat to Romania's national territory or territorial waters."

Iranian Army office / AP Iranian drones are shown in a photo released by the Iranian army. The Islamic Republic denies that its drones are being used by Russia in its war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba later expressed readiness to "share" information on the attack with Bucharest, emphasizing that it had affected Romanian territory. He stated, "It is pointless to deny this as there is photographic evidence of what fell there. And we are ready to share it," according to Interfax news agency.

While most of the conflict during Russia's invasion has occurred within Ukraine's borders, Kyiv has occasionally claimed that the conflict has spilled over into European countries.

These claims have been largely dismissed by its NATO allies.