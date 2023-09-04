The activist, Alyona Kozhvenikova, was interrogated at one of Moscow's police stations, after which she was conditionally released

In a rare act of defiance, an opponent of Russia's war in Ukraine stood in the middle of Red Square wrapped in a Ukrainian flag on Monday afternoon.

Within a few minutes, the anti-war activist was spotted and arrested by local police.

The activist, Alyona Kozhvenikova, was interrogated at one of Moscow's police stations, after which she was put on file for "harming the reputation of the army," before being conditionally released.

Since the passing of a series of draconian laws by the Russian parliament at the start of the invasion, the display of Ukrainian symbols or any expression of protest against the war has been punishable by severe penalties.

A first arrest for "harming the reputation of the army" usually results in a fine, while a repeat offense can result in a prison sentence of up to seven years.