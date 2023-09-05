Cuba uncovers human trafficking ring for Russia’s war in Ukraine

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against those involved in the trafficking network

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that a human trafficking network operating from Russia to recruit Cubans to fight in the Ukraine war has been identified.

“The Ministry of the Interior has detected and is working to neutralize and dismantle a human trafficking network that operates from Russia in order to incorporate Cuban citizens living there and even some living in Cuba, into the military forces that participate in military operations in Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Attempts of this nature have been neutralized and criminal proceedings have been initiated against those involved in these activities,” it added.

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez also said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the government was "acting with the full force of the law" against trafficking operations.

“Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine. It is acting and it will firmly act against those who within the national territory participate in any form of human trafficking for mercenarism or recruitment purposes so that Cuban citizens may raise weapons against any country,” the ministry stressed.

There was no official comment from Moscow. Earlier this year, Russian newspaper ‘Ryazan Vedomosti’ reported that several Cuban citizens signed a contract with the Russian army at the end of May 2023. Some of them expressed a desire to become citizens of Russia in the future, according to the publication.