Romanian President Klaus Iohannis raised concerns on Tuesday about the proximity of attacks occurring in neighboring Ukraine to the Romanian border.

He revealed that the attacks were verified to have happened at an incredibly close distance of approximately 2,600 feet from Romania's border.

President Iohannis made these remarks during a joint press conference alongside Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

One issue mentioned was Russia's recurrent drone strikes targeting Danube infrastructure in southern Ukraine. This comes in the wake of allegations made by Kyiv regarding Iranian-made Russian drones falling and detonating on Romanian territory during an attack on the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

However, Iohannis firmly refuted these claims, stating, "There was no piece, and no drone and no other part of any device that made it to Romania," echoing the previous statements made by the defense ministry.

Iranian Army office / AP Iranian drones are shown in a photo released by the Iranian army.

Iohannis expressed deep concern about the ongoing attacks taking place so close to the Romanian border, emphasizing the country's vigilance in the face of such threats.

Romania has vehemently condemded the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube infrastructure.

The attacks have intensified, particularly in Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, both of which are vital for agricultural exports, especially after the collapse of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing grain shipments from Black Sea ports in July.