Russian drone attack kills one in Ukrainian port district

In the early hours of Wednesday, a series of Russian drone attacks struck a port district in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region, resulting in the loss of one life, a regional governor reported.

The night-time attacks, lasting three hours, specifically targeted the Izmail district, according to Oleg Kiper, who communicated the information via the messaging platform Telegram.

The city of Izmail, situated along the Danube River and adjacent to NATO member Romania, has become a critical export route for Ukrainian products, particularly following Russia's withdrawal from a UN-brokered grain deal in July.

Governor Kiper expressed his condolences, confirming the fatality was an agricultural worker who sustained severe injuries during the attack and subsequently succumbed to them in the hospital. He also noted that the assaults had resulted in destruction and fires in several nearby settlements.

The attacks inflicted damage on both port facilities and agricultural infrastructure, including administrative buildings.

Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP A resident inspects her belongings in a damaged residential building after a Russian drone attack in the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa, Ukraine.

The intensification of attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, which are home to crucial ports and infrastructure vital for agricultural exports, has occurred in the aftermath of the collapse of the grain shipment agreement that permitted exports from Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian forces reported downing 17 Russian drones over the Odesa region overnight.

Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP A drone explodes after it was shot down during a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis expressed his concern, underscoring that the attacks had occurred in close proximity to his country's border. Bucharest has been vocal in its condemnation of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube infrastructure.

Additionally, overnight into Wednesday, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, faced a missile attack. Authorities reported no casualties or damage resulting from the incident.