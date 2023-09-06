At least 16 killed in Russian strike on market in Ukraine's east - Zelensky

Another 28 people are wounded

At least 16 people were killed, inlcluding a child in Russian strike on a market in Ukraine's eastern town on Konstantinovka, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday.

According to the country's Interior Minister, another 28 people were wounded.

"At this moment, the artillery of Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The attack comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived for a visit to Kyiv.

This is a developing story.