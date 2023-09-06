Blinken announces over $1 billion of additional aid to Ukraine

The Pentagon earlier said it will provide depleted uranium tank ammunition to Ukraine as part of a $175 million aid package

U.S. Secretary of Strate Antony Blinken announced over $1 billion of new assistance to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv Wednesday.

The top diplomat said this package would help Ukraine's counteroffensive "build momentum."

"Today, we're announcing new assistance totalling more than one billion dollars... That includes $665.5 million in new military and civilian security assistance," Blinken said at a press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba in turn said that Washington's support was "not charity" as Ukraine presses ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia.

"U.S. assistance is not charity. Today, thanks to our partners, Ukraine is restraining Russia's aggression," he said, adding Kyiv would "never call for the deployment of American troops in Ukraine."

Blinken's announcement comes shortly after the Pentagon said it will provide depleted uranium tank ammunition to Ukraine as part of a $175 million aid package.

The 120mm rounds are for the U.S. M1 Abrams tanks that Washington has promised to Kyiv and which are expected to be delivered before the end of the year.

Depleted uranium munitions are controversial due to their association with health problems such as cancer and birth defects in areas where they were used in past conflicts, though they have not been definitively proven to have caused such issues.

However, its use is not banned under international law.

The latest U.S. assistance package for Ukraine also includes anti-tank missiles, artillery and mortar rounds, small arms ammunition, and demolitions munitions for clearing obstacles, the Pentagon said in a statement.