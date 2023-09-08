The State Department's spokesperson voiced concerns over Russia's Ministry of Culture's alleged funding of antisemitic propaganda in Ukraine

The Biden administration has expressed disapproval of Israel's decision to sign a cooperation agreement with Russia in the film industry, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid on Friday.

The State Department's spokesperson voiced concerns over Russia's Ministry of Culture's alleged funding of antisemitic propaganda in Ukraine, calling into question the wisdom of official cooperation between Israel and Russia, particularly with individuals like the sanctioned Russian Culture Minister, Olga Lyubimova.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1699993730617401396 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The U.S. administration emphasized its reservations about Russia's trustworthiness as an ally, highlighting the Kremlin's history of creating and disseminating disinformation to manipulate public perception regarding Russia's actions, particularly in Ukraine.

The critique comes as Israel seeks to strike a delicate balance between maintaining relations with Russia and Ukraine amidst their ongoing conflict.

Israel's film cooperation agreement with Russia, which was officially signed by Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi and Minister Lyubimova, facilitates collaboration between film directors from both countries and provides access to each other's archives.

While the deal has been in the works since 2009, it has now drawn the attention of the Biden administration due to the geopolitical implications of engaging with Russia amid the war in Ukraine