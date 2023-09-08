Russia arrests man accused of plotting Crimea bombing

Law enforcement authorities discovered and confiscated an improvised explosive device containing foreign-made plastic explosives from a concealed location

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday the detention of an individual suspected of planning a railway bombing in Crimea, coinciding with the downing of a drone over the Moscow-administered peninsula.

Crimea, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has been subject to Ukrainian drone attacks and acts of sabotage as Kyiv continues efforts to regain control of the region.

The FSB identified the suspect as a Russian citizen in his mid-40s, alleging that he had been involved in "gathering information about the deployment of Russian Ministry of Defense facilities and units" while preparing for a railway bombing.

During a search operation, law enforcement authorities discovered and confiscated an improvised explosive device containing foreign-made plastic explosives from a concealed location, according to the FSB statement.

AP Photo A Russian military helicopter flies over the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea.

The detainee, believed to have acted under the direction of Ukrainian military intelligence, has been placed in custody pending further investigation.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, highlighted the increasing vulnerability of transport infrastructure to "terrorist activities" and warned that those involved in Ukrainian sabotage would face consequences.

"A grim fate awaits Ukrainian agents, and they will be identified and held accountable," Governor Aksyonov affirmed.

Furthermore, Aksyonov later confirmed the downing of a Ukrainian drone over the northern region of the peninsula, though additional details surrounding the incident were not disclosed.