Zelensky says Russia is ‘counting on’ U.S. polls to weaken Ukraine

Ukraine's leader also accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash last month

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday suggested that Russia was hoping the upcoming U.S. presidential elections would curtail Washington’s support for Kyiv in the ongoing war.

"(Russians) are counting on the American elections... although we have mutual support, bipartisan," Zelensky said during a meeting in Kyiv. He nevertheless acknowledged that there were "voices in the Republican party who say that support for Ukraine should be reduced.”

"But it is important that the American people support democracy, support Ukraine, support our struggle," he added.

He noted that he was prepared to hold elections despite potential ongoing combat, saying his government was ready to adjust to wartime constraints to make sure legitimate polls were held.

Zelensky acknowledged potential difficulties, including the need for servicemen on the frontline, for people in Russian-occupied territories, and for Ukrainian refugees to vote. But he said his country was willing to organize international observers to monitor elections.

The leader of the war-torn country also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash last month.

"He killed Prigozhin, at least we all have this information and not any other," Zelensky said, claiming that the incident showed Putin was now "politically weak.”

Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, died with nine other people when a plane flying from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed in August. Exactly two months earlier, Prigozhin had openly challenged Russia's military high command by leading a short-lived mutiny with his fighters that threatened to spiral into civil conflict.

The Kremlin has dismissed suggestions that it orchestrated the crash in revenge for Wagner's march on Moscow.