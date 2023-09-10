Russia attacks Ukraine with 32 kamikaze drones, Kyiv says 25 downed

At least one person was injured

Kyiv military authorities said Sunday that 25 Russian kamikaze drones were downed out of the 32 that were launched on Ukraine’s capital.

"The occupiers attacked Ukraine with 32 kamikaze drones... of which 25 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense forces. The Russian occupiers directed most of the attack UAVs to the Kyiv region," Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement.

Doctors treated a person suffering from an "acute stress attack" after debris fell in an open area, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

"Drones entered the capital in groups and from different directions," said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Debris fell in several districts, damaging an apartment in a multi-story building, as well as road surfaces and power lines, he added, saying one person was injured.

Earlier on Saturday, the Romanian Defense Ministry said that fragments of a drone "similar to those used by the Russian army" were found on the NATO member's territory across the border from Ukraine. Drone debris was already found in that area earlier this week, some miles away from Saturday's find.